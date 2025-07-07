Dist administration prepares for CM’s visit to Kothacheruvu

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan has instructed the officials to ensure meticulous arrangements for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s anticipated visit to Kothacheruvu on July 10. While the detailed schedule awaits confirmation, preparations are in full swing for a seamless visit.

On Sunday, Collector Chetan, along with SP V Ratna and Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, conducted a review meeting at Sri Sathya Sai Government Junior College in Kothacheruvu. The Collector directed officials to adhere strictly to standard operating procedures (SOPs), emphasising robust police security, infrastructure readiness, and protocol compliance at all venues. The CM is likely to attend the Mega Parent-Teachers Meeting (PTM) 2.0 at ZP Boys and Girls High Schools and the Government Junior College. District-level officers have been assigned specific responsibilities to ensure flawless execution of the visit.

Post-meeting, Collector Chetan, SP Ratna, Joint Collector Kumar, and former Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy inspected the ZP schools and Government Junior College, reviewing classrooms and campus grounds. They issued instructions to relevant departments to complete preparations promptly. Earlier, the team also visited Puttaparthi Airport to assess arrangements.

The administration is focused on ensuring all aspects of the Chief Minister’s visit, from security to infrastructure, are meticulously planned for a successful event.

The inspection and review involved key officials including Special Deputy Collector (KRRC) Surya Narayana Reddy, RDOs Suvarna (Puttaparthi) and Mahesh (Dharmavaram), DRDA PD Narasaiah, CPO Vijay Kumar, DEO Krishtappa, GSWS Sudhakar Reddy, District Civil Supplies Officer Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Civil Supplies Corporation district manager Raju, DPVO Samatha, DTO Srinivas, SSA PPO Devaraj, among others.