Dist-level revenue clinics to address public grievances tomorrow in Nandyal

Nandyal: Aiming to provide speedy resolution to revenue-related issues of public, the district administration will organise district-level revenue clinics at the Collectorate premises on Monday (December 29). District Collector G Raja Kumari announced in an official statement on Saturday, urging citizens to utilise this opportunity to resolve their pending revenue grievances efficiently.

She said that seven specialised revenue clinics will be set up at the Collectorate to receive and register public petitions. Depending on the nature of grievances, steps will be taken for on-the-spot resolution wherever possible.

Revenue Divisional Officers, Special Deputy Collectors and Tahsildars of the concerned departments will be present to render services and address issues directly.

Explaining the division of clinics, she said Clinic–1 will handle issues related to revenue, village and ward secretariat services; Clinic–2 will focus on Adangal corrections; Clinic–3 will deal with matters pertaining to Section 22-A and regularisation of dotted lands; and Clinic–4 will address issues related to assigned lands and land encroachments. Further, Clinic–5 will cover revenue court inquiries and ROR cases; Clinic–6 will take up survey and re-survey related problems; and Clinic–7 will handle issues concerning Endowment and Waqf lands. The Collector stated that public can submit their specific petitions directly at the clinics, where both receipt and registration of applications will be carried out.