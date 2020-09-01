Distribution of YSR Pension Kanuka in Andhra Pradesh is underway

The distribution of YSR Pension Kanuka across the state began on Tuesday morning where 2.68 volunteers across the state are reaching door to door and handing out pensions directly to the beneficiaries. In most villages in the state, volunteers started the pension distribution program from six in the morning. Going to the homes of the beneficiaries and delivering the pension directly into their hands. About 16 lakh people were given pensions till 8 am, which means that the pensions were distributed to 26 per cent of the total beneficiaries.

There are 61.68 lakh pension beneficiaries across the state. The government has released Rs 1496.07 crore for pension gift. While 90,167 new pensioners will be provided this month, the government has released Rs 21.36 crore for new pensioners. If the pension beneficiaries are in the hospitals, the authorities have taken steps to get the volunteers to go to them and hand over the pension amount.

Pensions are being distributed with geo-tagging photos instead of biometrics amid Coronavirus outbreak and increasing cases I Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed that 11,42,877 new pensions be sanctioned in a period of 8 months from January to the end of August this year.