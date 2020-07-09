District collector to monitor allocation of beds to COVID patients, here is how?

Amid rumours spreading over the non-availability of the beds in the government hospitals for the covid-19 patients in Andhra Pradesh, the government has come up with a strategy and assigned the job of monitoring the allotment of beds in private and government hospitals to the district administration.

Going by the government's plan of action, the hospitals were classified into three categories one, which is called as exclusive covid-19 hospitals that would treat the the patients affected with Coronavirus, second category hospitals will look after both Covid patients and others non covid patients.

It is reported that if any person comes to non covid hospital with pandemic symptoms shall be transferred to the covid hospitals by the respective hospitals. Also, the categorisation is made under the auspices of district collectors.

Meanwhile, the commission of health and family welfare has established a web portal to enable the district administration to have the data and number of beds lying vacant at a given time. On the other hand, the district collectors would establish the referral system to prevent congestion vat hospitals and it is advised to the hospitals to start the treatment for the patient without RT-PCR test considering him covid positive who report with medical, surgical and obstetric emergency. While the staff is directed to take all precautions until the patient tests negative, according to GO.

The allocations of beds will be made by the district administration where the entire date has resided. If the patient arrives at a hospital with covid sysmptoms shall be availed beds if there is vacant lest the hospital staff has to submit it district collector who will suggest the to other hospitals. Moreover, the district collectors would produce the details of availability of beds at various hospitals.

On the other hand, the government has released the price list for the treatment of Coronavirus at all the hospitals to put a curb on the exploitation of private hospitals while those who have Aarogyasi Scheme facility can avail treatment for which government will pay the fees to hospitals. While the hospitals which are not empanelled under Aarogyasri can charge the prices as per below rates. Non critical Covid-19 treatment will be charged Rs 3,250 per day while the critical patient treatment is charged at Rs 5,480 per day for ICU bed without ventilator and without NIV, Rs 5,980 per day for ICU along with NIV and Rs 9,580 per ICU bed with ventilators.