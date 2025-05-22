District nodal officer inspects outreach medical camp at Pasupula village

Kurnool: District nodal officer Dr Raghu conducted an inspection of the mobile medical camp held at the village secretariat of Pasupula on Wednesday, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Gargeyapuram Primary Health Centre in Kurnool district.

As part of the visit, Dr Raghu created awareness among pregnant and postpartum women about the importance of immunization. He emphasized that administering vaccines from birth up to five years of age helps protect children from several life-threatening diseases. He advised mothers to ensure that their children receive all scheduled vaccinations on time, as this significantly strengthens immunity and helps maintain overall health by preventing infections. Focusing on the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine, Dr Raghu highlighted that the first dose (Dose-1) should be given to children between 9 and 12 months of age, and the second dose (Dose-2) should be administered between 16 and 24 months.

He stated that timely MR vaccination boosts immunity in children and protects them from future infections. He also instructed the staff to diligently record all vaccinations as per the schedule for children at ages 5, 10, and 16 years. Additionally, he directed that pregnant women must be provided with two doses of the Tetanus and Diphtheria (TD) vaccine, along with iron supplements. Medical officer Dr Hemalatha, PHN Hanumanthamma, supervisor Nagamani, village secretariat health worker Elizabeth, ASHA workers, and projectionist Khaleel participated in the program.