District reorganisation gathers pace in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: In the wake of state government's move to reorganise all districts across the state by considering Lok Sabha segment as a unit, the officials started collection of data regarding government assets.

In this regard, joint collector Sumith Kumar conducted a meeting with the officials of all departments at the Collector's office on Thursday.

The district has 38 mandals under 10 Assembly segments. Out of the 10 Assembly segments, 7 Assembly segments are covered under Srikakulam Lok Sabha segment and one Assembly segment covered under Vizianagaram Lok Sabha segment and remaining 2 Assembly segments covered under Araku Lok Sabha segment. If the government formed new district by considering Lok Sabha segment as a criteria present Srikakulam district will be split into three districts.

The JC directed the officials of all departments to prepare list of government lands, buildings and other assets at mandal, revenue division and district level. Officials of various departments were asked to prepare separate records for this purpose.