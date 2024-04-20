District SP conducts surprise inspection at Karnataka Border Check Post

Live
In a bid to curb illegal activities, District Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, IPS conducted a surprise inspection at the inter-state border check post at K.P. Kunta, Gummaghatta mandal.
Gummaghatta, Anantapur District: In a bid to curb illegal activities, District Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, IPS conducted a surprise inspection at the inter-state border check post at K.P. Kunta, Gummaghatta mandal. During the inspection, SP Bardar examined the vehicle movement register and instructed officials to thoroughly check every vehicle entering from Karnataka. He emphasized the need to prevent smuggling and illegal entry of liquor, money, and election materials. The SP also urged officials to monitor alternative routes that may bypass the check post. He stressed the importance of constant vigilance and enhanced inspection measures.
In addition, SP Bardar reviewed the Gummaghatta police station records and ordered the swift clearance of pending warrants and arrests. He directed officials to closely monitor accused individuals in old cases and ensure peaceful elections without any incidents of violence or riots. The SP emphasized the importance of daily village visits to engage with residents, identify issues, and find solutions. He also advised officials to strengthen the village police officer system to gather timely information on village situations.