Diwali Asthanam held grandly in Tirumala

TIRUMALA: Deepavali Asthanam was observed with religious fervour in Tirumala temple on Sunday.
Later speaking to media outside the temple TTD Chairman B Karunakara Reddy along with the EO AV Dharma Reddy extending Deepavali greetings to Srivari devotees said he prayed the Universal Lord Venkateswara to bless His devotees with happiness, the state as well the Country with prosperity.
Earlier the traditional temple court was observed at Bangaru Vakili wherein the processional deities of Sri Malayappa along with Sridevi and Bhudevi accompanied by Vishwaksena were seated facing Garudalwar.
Both the pontiffs of Tirumala, DLO Veeraju, SE2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, DyEO Lokanatham, Peishkar Srihari, HO Dr Sridevi, VGO Nanda Kishore, Parupattedar Uma Maheswara Reddy and others were also present.