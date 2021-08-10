DLSA 9 orphaned kids at Children Village in Tirupati





Highlights: ♦ SOS Children Village is constructed with international standards and provides better care and education to the children ♦ The SOS will appoint a woman as the mother for each of five children and take their responsibility until they attain 25 years of age, she says

Ongole: Prakasam district judge and Legal Services Authority Chairperson P Venkata Jyothirmai informed that they are facilitating nine children who are orphaned due to Covid-19 join the SOS Children Village at Tirupati.

The judge, along with district Collector Pravin Kumar and SP Malika Garg completed the formalities at the district court in Ongole on Monday.

Jyothirmai informed that the Supreme Court has ordered the government and district legal services authorities to take the responsibility of the children, who lost their both parents to Covid-19.

She said that they have identified 16 orphaned children in the district and joining nine of them in the SOS Children Village at Tirupati in the first phase.

The judge explained the Collector and the SP of the district that the SOS Children Village is constructed with international standards and provides better care and education to the children.

She said that the SOS will appoint a woman as the mother for each of five children and take their responsibility until they attain 25 years of age. She said that they have counselled the children and sending them to Tirupati only after they consented to it.

Collector Pravin Kumar and SP Malika Garg distributed dresses to the children and wished them a bright future.

The DLSA secretary P Srinivasa Rao, DRO S Sarala Vandanam, Women and Child Welfare PD G Lakshmi Devi, CWC Chairperson Cherukuri Bharati, member Battula Padmavati, DCPO Dinesh Kumar, SOS Children Village Tirupati director George Abhilash and others also participated in the programme.