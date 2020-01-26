Do justice to Amaravati farmers: Actor Suman

Guntur: Film actor Suman said it is the responsibility of the government to do justice to the farmers who gave their lands for the construction of the State capital.



He felt that generally new government takes new decisions. Similarly, Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken steps to set up three capitals.

The actor however refused to reveal his views on the State government's decision.

He said he was ready to extend his cooperation to Amaravati farmers or the Movie Artistes Association if they seek his support. "If Movie Artistes Association and farmers in the State capital region seek my support, I will certainly come forward," he said in reply to a query by mediapersons.

Suman unveiled the statue of freedom fighter Gouthu Latchanna in Macherla on Saturday. Speaking on this occasion, he said, "I can't understand the intention of the government behind setting up three capitals in three regions in the State. I have tried for an appointment with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy five times to meet him. I did not get his appointment. If opportunity is given, I will take part in active politics."

Macherla MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy and former MLA Gouthu Syam Sunder Sivaji, son of Gouthu Latchanna, were also present.