Doctors group demands to revoke suspension of Narsipatnam doctor

The doctor's group and other medical officials have sought the support from all the colleagues in a fight of demanding the revocation of the suspension of an Andhra Pradesh doctor for complaining about the lack of equipment for the doctors such as shortage of protective gear for medical staff at a hospital.

The group named 'Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum' (PMSF) has asked medical associations and professional bodies to oppose the maltreatment of the doctors and health workers who are raising the issue of lack of personal protective equipment and other issues pertaining to fight against COVID-19, its chief Harjit Singh Bhatti said.

It is known fact that a senior doctor of a hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Narsipatnam area was suspended by the government after a video of him criticising the government over the shortage of PPE equipment has surfaced and went viral.

In this backdrop, the PSMF has wrote to medical associations and professional bodies to write letters demanding immediate revocation of the suspension of Dr D Sudhakar. "The health personnel of the country are doing their utmost in this valiant fight against the virus. There already have been several reports from across the country that health personnel engaged in care of COVID-19 patients have contracted the disease, including in the national capital Delhi, the letter stated.

"In the letter they said that these sacrifices are not inadvertent loss of lives, but reflect the willingness of medical personnel to take on their responsibilities knowing fully well the risks involved.

The PMSF expressed concern as the same trend would be continued if it is not opposed collectively.