Doctors take out rally in Mangalagiri

Doctors and medicos taking out a rally with candles in Mangalagiri on Sunday
Doctors working in All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Mangalagiri took out a rally with candles under the aegis of Indian Medical Association in protest against rape and murder of a 31-year-old PG medical student at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Guntur: Doctors working in All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Mangalagiri took out a rally with candles under the aegis of Indian Medical Association in protest against rape and murder of a 31-year-old PG medical student at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The rally started at the AIIMS and continued till the Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Mangalagiri.

The doctors who participated in the rally raised slogans against culprits. They stressed the need to increase security at the government hospital and demanded the government to take stern action against the accused who attacked and committed crime on the student. They urged the government to take steps not to recur such things in the days to come. They reached at Nyaya Porata Deeksha Sibiram and extended their support and solidarity to doctors participating in the Deeksha.

