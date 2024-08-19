Live
- Three children die due to food poisoning
- Choreographer held for sexual assault of Nagaland woman in Bengaluru
- New study explores AI in developing antibiotics with less side-effects
- Plea before Supreme Court challenges rules fixing rates for hospitals, nursing homes
- Police help woman get back lost valuables
- Jayesh Ranjan’s daughter adopts Greater One-Horned Rhino
- Kalahandi’s Rahul hoists tricolour on Mt Elbrus
- Doctors take out rally in Mangalagiri
- Lawyer Accuses West Bengal Government Of Orchestrating Kolkata Hospital Attack
- Attacks in B’desh: Hindus take out ‘Akrosh’ rally
Just In
Doctors take out rally in Mangalagiri
Doctors working in All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Mangalagiri took out a rally with candles under the aegis of Indian Medical Association in protest against rape and murder of a 31-year-old PG medical student at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.
Guntur: Doctors working in All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Mangalagiri took out a rally with candles under the aegis of Indian Medical Association in protest against rape and murder of a 31-year-old PG medical student at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The rally started at the AIIMS and continued till the Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Mangalagiri.
The doctors who participated in the rally raised slogans against culprits. They stressed the need to increase security at the government hospital and demanded the government to take stern action against the accused who attacked and committed crime on the student. They urged the government to take steps not to recur such things in the days to come. They reached at Nyaya Porata Deeksha Sibiram and extended their support and solidarity to doctors participating in the Deeksha.