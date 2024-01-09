  • Menu
Doctors treat patient with damaged lungs

The medical staff of Medicover Hospital in Nellore have provided a rare treatment to a patient.

Nellore: The medical staff of Medicover Hospital in Nellore have provided a rare treatment to a patient.

Pulmonologist Dr Katamreddy Kaushik Reddy informed that the patient, Ramadevi from Tirupati, came to the hospital with damaged lungs. They found out that she has a small lump in the pipe leading to lungs after taking Xray and bronchoscopic lung cryobiopsy. He informed that they have given her the rare treatment, which was done for the first time in Nellore Medicare. He informed that the patient is now fully healthy.

