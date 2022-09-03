Dokka assures to solve problems of Amaravati farmers

Guntur: Whip in State Legislative Council Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad assured that he will take the problems of the farmers, who gave their lands for the construction of State capital Amaravati, with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and solve their problems irrespective of politics.

He garlanded the statue of late Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Tadikonda on Friday and paid tributes on the latter's death anniversary.

Speaking on this occasion, Manikya Vara Prasad said that rythu coolies are facing problems and stressed on the need to solve farmers' problems. He said that he will work with the coordination of MLA Undavalli Sridevi and work for the victory of the party candidate in the coming Assembly elections in Tadikonda constituency.

The Whip recalled that he had worked as Minister in the cabinet of late CM Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and developed Tadikonda. After YSR's death, his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave him a new lease of life, he said.