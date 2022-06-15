Donate blood, save three lives: SVIMS Director

Tirupati : Several programmes were held at various institutes on the occasion of the World Blood Donors Day on Tuesday. The day is observed on June 14 every year and this year's theme was 'Donating blood is an act of solidarity - Join the effort and save lives' which focuses the urgency to increase the number of donors.

A programme was held by the Department of Transfusion Medicine in SVIMS in which Director Dr B Vengamma, department head and Registrar Dr KV Sridhar Babu, community medicine head Dr Nagaraju, Additional DM&HO Dr C Aruna Sulochana Devi and pharmacology department head Dr Uma Maheswara Rao took part.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vengamma said that by donating blood, one can save three lives. Blood is not a product which can be made outside and it is produced in human beings. Donating blood should be considered as a responsibility by everyone and efforts should be made to allay myths in this regard. One can donate blood three times in a year. Even today, women were facing troubles due to blood scarcity after deliveries. She said that only SVIMS has a transfusion medicine department in AP which has received accolades from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare (NABH).

Dr Sridhar Babu said for every two seconds someone needs blood in the world and though 10 donors in every 1,000 are donating blood repeatedly, there is still scarcity of blood. Blood donors and blood camps organisers have explained their experiences on the occasion. Also, blood grouping tests were conducted for people at SVIMS and a blood donation camp was held by SVIMS at Sri Krishna Teja College.

The Department of Youth Services, SETVEN Tirupati, Indian Red Cross Society and IISER Tirupati have jointly organised a blood donation camp on the occasion of the World Blood Donors Day. It was held at IISER Tirupati. About 100 people including students, faculty and staff have donated blood at the camp. A few students & staff from IIT Tirupati also participated.

Under the guidance of Dr Hussain Bhukya, 15 NSS volunteers assisted the donors. SETVEN CEO Dr V Murali Krishna, Indian Red Cross Society staff, SETVEN accountant K Mohan Kumar, manager G Satyanarayana and others participated.