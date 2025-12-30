WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians players begin pre-season training

Two-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have commenced their training camp ahead of the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) season. The fourth edition of WPL will take place across two venues: the first leg in Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium and the second in Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium from January 9 to February 5.

Under the leadership of Head Coach Lisa Keightley, Bowling Coach and Team Mentor Jhulan Goswami, Batting Coach Devieka Palshikaar, and other support staff, the players who have already arrived—Saika Ishaque, Sajana S, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, N Kranthi Reddy, and Rahila Firdous began their pre-season training.

Speaking about the camp, Keightley said, “It's really good. We've had one training. It was great to work with domestic players. Really excited to see what they can do. It’s a good opportunity to watch, to see and communicate and make connections with the players. I'm really excited and really impressed with what I have seen so far. So let's see how we go for the rest of the week.”_

The session emphasised fitness, skill evaluation, and team cohesion, helping players reconnect with match routines under the supervision of the coaching staff. The group laid the groundwork for the upcoming weeks through a combination of structured drills and net sessions, as the squad continues to arrive, gaining momentum and building cohesion before the season begins.

The defending champions will kick off their campaign on the opening day of the tournament, on January 9, 2026, against the WPL 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Notably, after three seasons of the WPL, the Mumbai Indians remain the most successful team, having won the first and third editions of the tournament. With Harmanpreet Kaur leading the team, they aim to defend their title successfully as the WPL fast approaches.

MI Squad for WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Kamalini G, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Rahila Firdous, Sajana S, Sanskriti Gupta, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Milly Illingworth, Saika Ishaque