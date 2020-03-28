Donations pour in for Covid-19 in East Godavari

Kakinada: Public representatives, Organisations, Individuals and business organisations have come forward to donate funds to the government to help in the fight against Covid-19.



Amalapuram MP Ch Anuradha allotted Rs 25 lakh and Rajamahendravaram MP M Bharath donated Rs 60 lakh from MP LADS funds. Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhashchandra Bose donated Rs 1 lakh, East Godavari Rice Millers Association president Dwarampudi Bhaskara Reddy donated Rs 20 lakh, Shyam Institute donated Rs 2 lakh, Pastors Welfare Association donated Rs 1 lakh, Dharani Constructions Rs 1 lakh, Kakinada Rice Export Association donated Rs. 11 lakhs, N. Raghava Chowari donated Rs. 1 lakh and Yerrabata Telugu News editor Pitani Venkata Ramu donated Rs 2,000.