Don't believe rumours on vaccine: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu informed that 1,342 persons were vaccinated on the very first day of jab drive on Saturday and no one complained of health complications. He visited Kotamitta and Venkateswara Puram urban health centres on Sunday and interacted with the vaccination staff members on the attendance of the target population and the follow up after providing jabs.

He said that people shouldn't worry about the side effects of vaccine as there have been no serious health complications and asked the people to avail the facility as and when their turn comes. They are initially providing the vaccine to medical and health staff members as a token of their valuable services during the pandemic.

The Collector said the vaccine has been widely studied on its efficacy and health complications after inoculation. Chakradhar Babu also said everybody would be provided vaccine following protocols of the government and asked them not to believe rumours in social media on the side effects.

He suggested contacting the helpline or health centres for any clarification on doubts giving no chance for misconceptions. He asked the medical and health staff to get the vaccine thus giving encouragement to others. DMHO Dr G Rajyalakshmi, and others were present.