Don't lose heart, Chandrababu Naidu tells party cadres

Amaravati: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged his party cadres not to yield to the pressure tactics of the ruling YSRCP and give up fighting the "misrule". He was addressing the TDP workers of Bethamcherla municipality in Kurnool district. He slammed the YSRCP government for turning the recent municipal elections into a farce in Andhra Pradesh. All sorts of election offences had been committed by the ruling party, including prevention of some TDP contestants from filing nominations.

The TDP chief asserted that eventually, the people would vote for only those who would do good deeds and win the public favour. The previous TDP regime put sole focus on the development of the state and all the Assembly constituencies. But now the politics had changed drastically. Jagan Mohan Reddy had zero interest in the developmental projects, employment creation and true welfare.

Chandrababu Naidu said the YSRCP came to power by making all sorts of unimaginable and unrealistic policies. After coming to power, they were tormenting and destroying the people in different ways.