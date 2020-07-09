Don't politicise Ambedkar statue issue, Minister Adimulapu Suresh asserts

Amaravati: YSRCP flayed Opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu for politicising the installation of 125-feet Ambedkar statue at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada and said it was to inspire youth that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the decision.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said it was unfortunate that even such a great event of remembering a unique leader who has realised the importance of English language as medium of instruction and taken it up as a right should be politicised for personal reasons by people like Chandrababu Naidu.

The Minister said Chandrababu Naidu didn't build 125 feet Ambedkar statue in Amaravati in last three years and trying to politicize the installation of Ambedkar statue at Swaraj maidan. Naidu wanted to construct Shopping Malls and commercial complexes in Swaraj Maidan.

It was Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders who made disparaging remarks against Dalits. Naidu commented that who would wish to be born in the SC community and TDP leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar said that Politics is not for Dalits.

Meanwhile addressing media, MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad welcomed the decision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to install a 125-feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Swaraj Maidan and said Ambedkar, who is not only the author of the Indian constitution, was also a social reformer who wanted a casteless society in the country. Ambedkar is an inspiration to not just India, but the world over, who has enunciated Buddhist culture of tolerance and non-violence,

This memorial park, with a 125-feet height statue of Ambedkar woud be an inspiration to the tourists from all over the world is what the Chief Minister aspires for. Why such a beautiful project should be politicised for personal ends by people like Naidu, he asked.

And all that the people should realise is that Ambedkar's passion for English is known to everybody and his contribution as one of the authors of Indian Constitution for the amelioration of the weaker sections should be utmost in the minds of the people