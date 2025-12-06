Don’t underestimate govt schools, Lokesh advises parents

Bhamini: IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh stressed the need for parents to change their perception of government schools, asserting that the state’s education system will be transformed into India’s No.1 by 2029. He addressed a massive gathering at the Mega PTA 3.0 programme held at the AP Model School in Bhamini, Palakonda constituency, where Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said that many people still underestimate government schools, and this perception must change. He reiterated his commitment to integrating modern technology with quality education, following the Chief Minister’s directive to establish the AP Model of Education within the next three years.

Lokesh highlighted the importance of repaying the “social debt,” quoting the renowned writer Kalipatnam Ramarao (Kara), who emphasised giving back to society. Strengthening schools, he said, is a key part of fulfilling that responsibility.He noted that the future of the nation begins in the classroom and that the Chief Minister dreams of producing globally competitive youth. The Mega PTA platform, he explained, brings together teachers, students, parents, alumni, donors, and public representatives to collectively improve schools. The government has already conducted Mega PTA events in Bapatla and Sri Sathya Sai districts before hosting the third edition in Manyam district.

Lokesh shared personal anecdotes about his school days and his consistent presence at his son Devansh’s PTAs, expressing admiration for students who spoke confidently at the event. He narrated the inspirational life story of Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, emphasising the sacrifices parents make for their children’s education. The Minister stressed that education must be accompanied by moral values. To strengthen value-based learning, value education is being introduced from Classes 6 to 10. He also praised students who participated in the Student Assembly conducted on Constitution Day.

Stating that schools must remain free from political influence, Lokesh said the government has removed political colours and leaders’ photos from campuses. Several key reforms have been introduced, including One Class–One Teacher, curriculum revisions, transparent teacher transfers, star ratings for schools, holistic progress cards, mental health support, career counselling, and No-Bag Saturdays. Parents can now track student progress through the LEAP app.

Lokesh thanked Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his inputs on education reforms, calling it a collaborative effort driven by the guidance of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing textbooks, notebooks, uniforms, shoes, belts, and nutritious mid-day meals in all government schools.