Guv Bagde, CM Sharma, LoP Jully unfurl national flags

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully on Monday outlined sharply contrasting narratives on governance, the Constitution and the state’s future while addressing separate Republic Day functions here.

Governor Bagde unfurled the tricolour at the state-level Republic Day event at SMS stadium in Jaipur. After the national anthem, he inspected the parade in an open gypsy.

At the programme, 17 brave officers of the Rajasthan Police were awarded the President’s Police Medal and Police Medal. The governor also honoured the best administrative officers.

Addressing the ceremony, Bagde said the state has so far provided government jobs to one lakh youths, while recruitment was underway for 1.54 lakh posts.

“A calendar has been issued for one lakh more recruitments in 2026,” he said, stressing that the government has succeeded in curbing paper leaks and exam mafias.

He said 351 competitive examinations have been conducted, and not a single paper leak was reported; those involved in earlier leaks have been arrested and sent to jail.

Highlighting economic initiatives, the governor said events such as the Rising Rajasthan Summit and Pravasi Rajasthan have opened new avenues for investment, innovation and employment. “To strengthen tourism, the Rajasthan Tourism Policy and Film Policy have been implemented,” he said.

Bagde also stressed the need to strengthen the agriculture sector to reinforce the state’s economy, and said the government was committed to farmer welfare.

“The Kisan Samman Nidhi has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 to provide financial support to farmers,” he said, appealing to citizens to actively participate in building a ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Rajasthan’.