Don't you remember 'Dirty politician' remarks made by KCR: Roja fires on Chandrababu

YSRCP MLA RK Roja has expressed his displeasure over TDP legislatures for repeatedly obstructing the house proceeding in the assembly. It is not fair on the part of TDP for disrupting the house while discussing on SC commission bill. Roja alleged that TDP has no respect for women and Dalits.

Taking a jab at Chandrababu's boasting himself of receiving the appreciations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana chief minister KCR, Roja reminded Naidu about the dirty politician remarks made by KCR.

MLA Roja questioned Naidu for not constructing the permanent building for Amaravati when the latter want to retain Amaravati as capital.