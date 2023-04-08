Door-to-door drive by Left to expose govt's lapses

Visakhapatnam: CPI and CPM are going to launch a door-to-door campaign with an aim to explain to the people about anti-people policies being adopted by the Central and state governments from April 14 to 30.

CPI district secretary M Pydiraju and CPM district secretary M Jaggu Naidu said in a media conference held at Allipuram CPI office on Friday that the BJP government is ruling by following religious politics.

They said the prices of essential commodities have gone beyond the reach of the common man. Unemployment in the country and the state has increased like never before, they added.

Both the BJP and YSRCP are not fulfilling the promises they made in the manifesto during the elections, left party leaders said.

Pydiraju alleged that the public sector units were privatised on the pretext of incurring losses. He said the major issues like special category status, privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, delay in completing Polavaram project and Kadapa steel factory and formation of capital would be explained to the people through pamphlets.

Further, Jaggu Naidu said public meetings would also be held at various junctions across the district. He said the attitude of the YSR Congress party, which supports the Central policies, would also be brought to the notice of the denizens.

The district secretaries alleged that the GVMC administration had spent crores of rupees for the Global Investors' Summit and G20 Infrastructure Working Group Summit held in Visakhapatnam which served to fill the pockets of the YSRCP leaders rather than the development of Visakhapatnam. CPI district executive member SK Rahman, leaders P Chandra Sekhar, RKSV Kumar and M Krishna Rao participated in the conference.