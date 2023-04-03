Dotted lands issue solved by bringing GO No 163: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said that government is keen to provide infrastructure facilities in the villages.

As part of state government's prestigious Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, the Minister visited Punjulupadu village in Venkatachalam mandal in Sarvepalle constituency and interacted with the people on Sunday.

On the occasion, the minister said that the government was spending funds in a big way for providing infrastructure facilities in villages. On the occasion, he recalled construction of CC roads and side canals with Rs 1.30 crore in Punjulupadu village.

The minister informed funds were sanctioned for fixing tap connections to every house in the village and the works would be executed soon.

He said the government has resolved the long pending issue of dotted lands by bringing GO No 163 with the initiation of Chief Minister and over 23,023 farmers will get benefitted with the move in the district

He stated title deeds to farmlands in Kamineni tank in the village will be given to beneficiaries soon. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to visit the district and distribute passbooks to farmers soon. MPDO Susmitha, village secretariat staff and party leaders were present.