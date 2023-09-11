Downfall of YCP begins with Chandrababu’s arrest: MLC Anuradha

Amaravati: Speaking on the issue of TDP chief Chandrababu's arrest, the party's MLC Panchumurthy Anuradha made strong comments against YCP. Chandrababu's arrest is a dark day for democracy, she said. She said that every YCP leader who celebrated the arrest of Chandrababu will face consequences. She said that the downfall of YCP started with Chandrababu's arrest. YCP, which has 151 seats, has dug a 151-foot hole for itself, she said.



Ambati Rambabu, who does not even know how many gates will be there for the Polavaram project is talking about Chandrababu. She said that the High Court had said that there was no insider trading in Amaravati, but Ambati was speaking against the legal system.

She said YS Rajasekhar Reddy has filed many cases against Chandrababu but could not do anything and what can this Jagan do, she questioned. She recalled that Somashekar commission filed Chandarababu in the Elleswaram project scam, but he was unable to prove anything. After that, Chandrababu became CM and served the people. She said that the same scene is going to repeat now.