Download Disha as it is unique: SP Siddharth Kaushal

Gudivada (Krishna District): Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said that Disha is unique and nowhere exists in the country. He, as the chief guest, addressed the students of VKR, VNB and AGK Engineering College, at Disha App mega registration drive programme on the college premises here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that crimes against women will be investigated in a week and charge sheet will be filed immediately under the provisions of Disha.

Likewise, the trial would be completed in two weeks and the culprits would be punished accordingly.

The college management, students participated in the meeting and everyone downloaded the Disha app.

Later, the SP visited the Gudivada bus station and interacted with bus passengers to inform them about the Disha app. He personally saw to it that the Disha was downloaded by the bus passengers and the RTC employees.