DPO, 2 police stations awarded ISO certificates in Machilipatnam

Machilipatnam: Two police stations and Krishna district police office (DPO) secured the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO 9001-2015) certificate for the quality services. The representatives of the ISO visited Machilipatnam on Tuesday and presented the ISO certificates.



District Police office, Disha Police station and Chilakalapudi model police station won the ISO certificate. The certificates are issued for maintaining good quality service to the people, transparency, basic infrastructure facilities, good administration.

HYM International Certificate Hyderabad managing director Sivaiah handed over the ISO certificates to the district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu and staff of the Disha and Chilakalapudi police station.

Sivaiah, speaking on the occasion, said the ISO certificates are awarded for the best quality services rendered by the police stations to the people. Sivaiah attended the two police stations and DPO two months ago and submitted report on the good administration and transparency in services. He said for the first time, ISO certificate awarded to the DPO in the state.

SP M Ravindranath Babu and other officials and staff thanked the ISO MD for presenting the award.

Disha police station staff was delighted on receiving the ISO certificate in the very first year of its formation. The state government has set up Disha police station to resolve the women related cases and help the women and girls. The government has enacted laws to check crime against women and taken measures to punish the guilty as early as possible. They thanked the ISO organizers for awarding the certificate.