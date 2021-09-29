Dr Anand's services are inspiring: Home Minister Sucharitha

Dr Anand , founder and chairman of Banjara Mahila Ngo met with Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Sucharitha who visited New Delhi on Sunday to attend an official meeting.

She went through the work and services rendered by Dr Anand, who is helping the underprivileged, orphans, old age homes and especially during the Covid 19 times.

Sucharitha praised all the social work done by Dr Anand and congratulated him on the occasion. The team of AIDRF, Andhra Association, GBWS, Banjara Mahila felicitated the Home Minister during her visit.

