Modi is still ‘Bade Bhaiya’ for Revanth

Hyderabad: Of late, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been highly critical of Modi-led NDA government at the Centre giving an impression that the Congress government in the State is taking a hardline view of the BJP and Modi.

There were also speculations that Revanth had adopted this stand because he was worried that a conspiracy to destabilise his government was on by the BRS with the help of BJP in New Delhi and YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, if Jagan returns to power there.

However, sources in Congress claim that ideological differences were different from governance. They claim that since the Lok Sabha polls were on, Congress party has adopted a different line and Revanth is following it during his campaign but it does not mean that he has given up his policy of treating Modi as “Bade Bhaiya,” in matters of governance. They said KCR who still is living in his own world not knowing this was making all kinds of comments, the source said.

Regarding reorganisation of the districts, the government would wait for the recommendations of the delimitation commission headed by a Supreme Court judge. Following the decision it will be taken forward. The party top leader told the Hans India that the BRS leaders including KCR were feeling that only they can govern the State but the fact is that they had left behind host of problems which Congress government had inherited including water shortage in the state. The BRS government had failed in prevention of depletion of ground water and urban planning and was now blaming the government. Even the economy has been pushed into doldrums by KCR and his team during his ten year rule and Congress was now struggling to put the economy back on track he added.