Dr B Anusha receives Best Teacher Award from CM
Kurnool: On the occasion of the State Government’s Teachers’ Day, Dr B Anusha, a lecturer in the Chemistry Department of Cluster University, Silver Jubilee Government Degree College, received the Best Teacher Award from the hands of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Education & IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday.
Dr B Anusha was selected as a 2011 degree lecturer. She first started her career at NPS Government Degree College Women’s Chittoor. She worked there until 2015. From there, she worked at KVR Degree College, Kurnool until 2021.
Currently working at Silver Jubilee Degree College, she has been selected for the Best Teacher Award. Cluster University VC Acharya V Venkata Basava Rao, Silver Jubilee College Vice Principal BR Prasad Reddy, Cluster University Control of Examinations Dean Dr Nagaraj and others expressed their congratulations.