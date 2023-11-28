Dr B R Ambedkar Smriti Vanam: Jagan tells officials to stick to Jan 24 deadline

Vijayawada: The mega project Dr B R Ambedkar Smriti Vanam that is coming up at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada where a 125 feet bronze statue of the father of Indian Constitution would be installed is getting ready for inauguration on January 24.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the project, directed the officials to expedite the works. The Chief Minister said that the Ambedkar project is of historical importance and reflects social justice, constitutional supremacy and democratic values.

The project will play a key role in consolidating unity, brotherhood and social harmony among people. Jagan said no work should be left unattended when the prestigious statue of Dr Ambedkar would be inaugurated at the Smriti Vanam.

Officials told him that the project works would be completed by January 15 and the statue would be ready for inauguration on January 24, two days before the Republic Day. The Chief Minister told them to make the Smriti Vanam premises verdant while providing all basic facilities and see that the convention centre was also ready by that date.

There should be constant monitoring on the progress of the project to ensure its completion as per the schedule and the project management should be fool proof, the CM said. The statue of Dr Ambedkar would be installed on an 81-feet pedestal taking the total height to 206 feet. The entire project would reflect the concept of social justice, officials said.

They further explained about the beautification works being undertaken along the flood protection wall constructed in the Krishnalanka area. Works belonging to the park and walking track are in full swing, they said.