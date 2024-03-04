Dr Chappidi promoted as Joint Director

Rajamahendravaram: Dr Chappidi Krishna, who was working as Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education (RJD Zone 2) in Rajahmundry has been promoted as Joint Director of Collegiate Education and transferred to Vijayawada.

Principal Secretary of the Higher Education J Shyamala Rao has issued orders to this effect. Dr Chappidi Krishna is also holding additional responsibilities as Principal of Government College, Ravulapalem.

Earlier, he held the post of Principal of Kakinada, Razole, Ravulapalem, and Rajahmundry Colleges. They were led on the path of development. His role as a special officer in the SKVT and SKR women’s colleges of the Hitakarini Samaj was important when they both merged into the government. Krishna organised national and international conferences and workshops in the colleges where he worked. Presently he is a member of various college NAAC committees.