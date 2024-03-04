Live
- City surgeon gets patent for path-breaking carpal tunnel device invention
- Lone Wolf operators at large?
- Five including three kids killed in fatal road accident
- Ambati Rambabu responds of Prashant Kishor’s comments on Jagan
- AP BJP chief reacts on alliance with TDP and Jana Sena
- Techie dies of heart attack while playing cricket
- Denied LS ticket, Harsh Vardhan quits politics
- NASA sends next batch of astronauts to ISS
- MLC Bharat unveils sandalwood smuggler Verappan’s memorial
- Delhi Government's 10th Annual Budget: Embracing "Ram Rajya" Principles For Inclusive Governance
Just In
Dr Chappidi promoted as Joint Director
Rajamahendravaram: Dr Chappidi Krishna, who was working as Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education (RJD Zone 2) in Rajahmundry has been...
Rajamahendravaram: Dr Chappidi Krishna, who was working as Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education (RJD Zone 2) in Rajahmundry has been promoted as Joint Director of Collegiate Education and transferred to Vijayawada.
Principal Secretary of the Higher Education J Shyamala Rao has issued orders to this effect. Dr Chappidi Krishna is also holding additional responsibilities as Principal of Government College, Ravulapalem.
Earlier, he held the post of Principal of Kakinada, Razole, Ravulapalem, and Rajahmundry Colleges. They were led on the path of development. His role as a special officer in the SKVT and SKR women’s colleges of the Hitakarini Samaj was important when they both merged into the government. Krishna organised national and international conferences and workshops in the colleges where he worked. Presently he is a member of various college NAAC committees.