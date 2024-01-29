Dr CS Rao receives national integration award

Vijayawada: Noted clinical cardiologist Dr CS Rao has been bestowed with the National Integration Award here on Sunday in a meeting attended by former Minister Dokka Manikya Varaprasad and deputy collector Kommarla Krishnaveni.

X-Ray literary organisation instituted the award in connection with the Republic Day and selected various persons for the National Integration award in recognition of their service to society.

Dr CS Rao has been organising medical camps and distributing free medicine to the poor. He is also organising an awareness camp for protecting the health of people. X-Ray manager Chandrasekhar said that Dr CS Rao has been working at Lalita Hospital at Guntur as cardiologist.