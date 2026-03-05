Dr NTRUHS felicitates SVMC faculty for national research

Tirupati: The Vice-Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Dr P Chandrasekhar, felicitated the team of SV Medical College on Wednesday for securing first place at the national level in Multidisciplinary Research Unit (MRU) research activities conducted under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The honour was conferred on SV Medical College Principal Dr G Ravi Prabhu, MRU Nodal Officer Dr AS Kireeti, and Public Relations Officer Veera Kiran in recognition of their collective efforts that brought nationwide recognition to the institution’s research initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor appreciated the dedication and coordinated work of the Principal, the MRU Nodal Officer and the PRO, stating that their contributions played a key role in achieving the top national ranking in MRU research performance. He noted that the achievement reflects the growing research standards and academic excellence of the institution.

Several university officials attended the felicitation programme, including Registrar Dr Sai Sudheer, Research and Development Officer Dr Suryaprabha, Controller of Examinations Dr Srikanth Yadav, Assistant Registrar Jayasri and Deputy Registrar Ravikiran, along with other faculty members and staff.