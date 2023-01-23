  • Menu
Dr Radhika Reddy appointed as registrar, YSR Health university

Dr Vemireddy Radhika Reddy
Dr Vemireddy Radhika Reddy

Highlights

Dr Vemireddy Radhika Reddy, Professor of Psychiatry, Joint director of Medical Education is posted as Registrar, Dr YSR University of Health Sciences

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Vemireddy Radhika Reddy, Professor of Psychiatry, Joint director of Medical Education is posted as Registrar, Dr YSR University of Health Sciences for a period of three years on deputation under Foreign Service terms and conditions.

Principal secretary to Government, Health, Medical and Family Welfare (A1) department MT Krishnababu issued the orders today.

