Dr Radhika Reddy appointed as registrar, YSR Health university
Highlights
Dr Vemireddy Radhika Reddy, Professor of Psychiatry, Joint director of Medical Education is posted as Registrar, Dr YSR University of Health Sciences
VIJAYAWADA: Dr Vemireddy Radhika Reddy, Professor of Psychiatry, Joint director of Medical Education is posted as Registrar, Dr YSR University of Health Sciences for a period of three years on deputation under Foreign Service terms and conditions.
Principal secretary to Government, Health, Medical and Family Welfare (A1) department MT Krishnababu issued the orders today.
