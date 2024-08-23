Live
Just In
Dr Rama Reddy awarded PhD in Yoga Therapy
Rajamahendravaram: The convocation ceremony of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth Deemed University (NAAC A++ Grade) in Puducherry was held on Thursday. During the event, renowned psychiatrist Dr Karri Rama Reddy from Rajamahendravaram was awarded a PhD in Yoga Therapy by the university’s Chancellor Rajagopalan.
Dr Rama Reddy noted that while PhDs in Yoga studies are common, this is the first time the university has awarded a PhD specifically in Yoga Therapy.
He also said that this is the first PhD in Yoga Therapy in the country.
Dr Rama Reddy was also honoured with the ‘Pearl of ISCM’ award by Yogacharya Prof Anand Balyogi Bhavanani, Director of the Institute of Salutogenesis and Complementary Medicine (ISCM) and PhD guide, acknowledging his contributions to the Yoga Therapy Department.