Dr Sadhika completes AMPH from ISB

Rajamahendravaram: Dr Ganni Sadhika, the Executive Director of GSL Medical College & General Hospital and a prominent dermatologist, has achieved a significant academic milestone by completing the Advanced Management Programme for Healthcare (AMPH) from the renowned Indian School of Business (ISB).

Dr Sadhika received the advanced degree during the graduation ceremony held at the ISB campus in Mohali. She said that the AMPH programme is specifically designed to equip healthcare leaders with essential leadership skills and modern management practices offered by ISB. The medical and business communities have extended their congratulations to Dr Sadhika on this impressive achievement.