Live
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Great Deal on iPhone 15 Plus; Should You Buy Now or Wait?
- Students from 11 states participate in ITU-WTSA robotics challenge
- Amit Shah in Gujarat on Tuesday to attend key events
- Deepika bags sixth Archery World Cup Final medal with silver in Mexico
- Kashi to Emerge as Healthcare Hub, Announces PM Modi
- Personalised, adaptive, multimodal learning for every student
- RG Kar tragedy: CBI trying to retrieve deleted data from mobile phones of Ghosh, Mondal
- India Century to promote humanity’s triumph: PM Modi
- Congress Blames AAP for Delhi Air Pollution, Calls it a Misleading Tactic
- RG Kar protest: Meeting with CM today, hunger strike by junior doctors enters Day 17
Just In
Dr Shankar Sharma distributes blankets to elderly
Highlights
Dr Shankar Sharma donating blankets to the inmates of the shelter for urban homeless in Kurnool on Sunday
Kurnool: Senior gastroenterologist Dr Shankar Sharma distributed mosquito repellent blankets to the elderly of the shelter for urban homeless near railway station here on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sharma suggested all to take necessary precautions to avoid mosquito bites in the current season, to avoid becoming prey to diseases like malaria, dengue and others.
Stating that there is need to provide nutritious food to the homeless people, Dr Sharma requested people to contribute in this regard. He assured to provide health services to the poor in the urban homeless shelter.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS