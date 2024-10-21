Dr Shankar Sharma distributes blankets to elderly

Kurnool: Senior gastroenterologist Dr Shankar Sharma distributed mosquito repellent blankets to the elderly of the shelter for urban homeless near railway station here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sharma suggested all to take necessary precautions to avoid mosquito bites in the current season, to avoid becoming prey to diseases like malaria, dengue and others.

Stating that there is need to provide nutritious food to the homeless people, Dr Sharma requested people to contribute in this regard. He assured to provide health services to the poor in the urban homeless shelter.