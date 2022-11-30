Dragon fruit catches fancy of Anantapur farmers

Anantapur/Purttaparthi: Farmers of the erstwhile undivided district have a tendency to try new fruit culture successfully. After figs and cherries, farmers of the district embarked on the Dragon fruit culture in parts of the two districts, including Narpala, Garladinne, Rayadurgam, Kalyandurg, Dharmavaram and Penukonda and other regions.



Presently, the crop is cultivated in 200 hectare. Farmer Rajya Lakshmi of Narpala growing Dragon fruit in one hectare in her multi-fruit farm says that the fruit being of foreign origin is still not popular among the general public. It can be said as a fruit of the affluent class, hence mostly corporate malls and departmental stores are purchasing the fruit from farmers. The fruit is selling at Rs 100 a kilogram.

Anantapur district horticulture assistant director Chandrasekhar told 'The Hans India' that the fruit presently is only a rich man's fruit. Its taste is not relished by all. Moreover, it is expensive. Unless the price comes down to at least Rs 50 per kg or less it will not have market demand. He said many farmers in Chittoor, Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts are attracted by it's outward beauty and are going crazy for its cultivation. "The state government too is extending subsidies and incentives for those who are going for the Dragon fruit culture. It is being cultivated in 200 hectare or so in the combined Anantapur district. Already other district farmers are facing marketing problems and only corporate malls are purchasing them," said Chandra Sekhar.

The plant is native to southern Mexico and Central America. Today, it is grown all over the world. It goes by many names, including pitaya, pitahaya, and strawberry pear.

The two most common types have bright red skin with green scales that resemble a dragon and hence the name. The most widely available variety has white pulp with black seeds, though a less common type with red pulp and black seeds also exists.

Another variety referred to as yellow dragon fruit has yellow skin and white pulp with black seeds. Dragon fruit may look exotic, but its flavours are similar to other fruits. Its taste has been described as a slightly sweet cross between a kiwi and a pear. Dragon fruit contains small amounts of several nutrients. It is also a decent source of iron, magnesium and fibre.