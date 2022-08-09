Drain water inundates houses in Kennedy Nagar

Tirupati: The residents in Patha Renigunta road area in Kennedy Nagar are facing hardship following the drain water entering the houses. As the drain was blocked due to the nearby Srinivasa Sethu flyover construction, which is underway, the drain water overflowed after the

heavy rains that lashed the city on Friday and Saturday leading to the waters entered the houses on Patha Renigunta Road. It is needless to say that those residing in ground floor were forced to leave and taking shelter elsewhere in the city as the houses are remaining inundated in the drain water, since three days despite repeated requests to the corporation officials to clear the stagnated water failed to yield result.

The intermittent rains in the city due to depression aggravated the ordeal of 35-40 residents in the area. Vipula, one of the affected housewife, rued that no one from the Corporation bothered to look into the severe problem leaving the residents in lurch.

Another resident, Rambabu slammed the Corporation authorities turning a deaf ear to their plea to pump out the drain water. Ironically, the leaders and officials boasting the town as a Smart City but the reality was totally different. Many complain that household articles including furniture, clothes etc. are damaged in the inundation.

Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy informed that the Corporation had already directed the AFCON, which is executing the Srinivasa Sethu flyover construction to look into the blocked drain and take immediate steps to clear obstruction for free flow of drain water. He said the residents will be relieved of problem as early as possible as the AFCON firm taken up the task of clearing choking drain.