Drains modernisation works will be completed on time

Nellore: City in-charge Mayor Poluboina Roop Kumar Yadav stated that modernisation of 12 major drains in the city will be completed in a time bound manner. Along with the officials of engineering and town planning divisions, he inspected silt removal works of Venganna Kaluva with Rs 2.3 crore in 39th division here on Wednesday.

The in-charge Mayor said, following the directions of MA&UD Minister P Narayana, works 12 major drains are taken up in a war footing manner. He appealed people, who constructed houses and businesses establishments on the drains, to cooperate in removing the encroachments, adding that illegal structures must be removed to avoid inundation during rainy season.