Drive development in constituencies: CM to young professionals

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday called on newly-appointed Young Professionals to spearhead comprehensive development in the constituencies, emphasising their role as a vital support system for the government.

Addressing the group at the Secretariat, where they received appointment letters, Naidu urged the 175 professionals — each with a postgraduate degree and assigned to a constituency — to work with passion and a “student-like” mindset to transform their regions.

“Appointing a Young Professional for each constituency is a new approach,” Naidu said. “You must identify priorities, study the strengths and natural resources of your constituencies, and coordinate with local MLAs to create robust development plans.” He stressed the importance of accurate information and continuous learning, adding, “The sky is the limit for your ideas and contributions.”

Reflecting on his own experience, Naidu noted, “When I first became Chief Minister, I planned based on priorities. My Vision 2020 for Hyderabad, though criticised, became a reality. Your work here can yield similar results if you work with heart.”

He encouraged the professionals to face coordination challenges with public representatives and officials, assuring them that their efforts would earn recognition for both themselves and the government. Naidu also highlighted the state’s progress, citing extensive road construction and green energy initiatives.

He expressed optimism about a recent Central government decision, stating, “The allocation of a semiconductor unit to Andhra Pradesh is a welcome development. It will create an electronics ecosystem in the state.”

The event, attended by minister Payyavula Keshav and P4 Foundation vice-chairman C Kutumba Rao, culminated in the planning department presenting appointment letters to the professionals, who recently completed a week-long training programme.