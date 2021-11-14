Driver Dastagiri alleges involvement of YS Avinash Reddy, 3 others

Kadapa: Former Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case took a new turn on Saturday. Viveka's car driver S K Dastagiri reportedly disclosed several things in his confession statement to the CBI during the interrogation.

Dastagiri reportedly said that 4 persons including YS Avinash Reddy, YS Bhaskar Reddy, D Sankar Reddy and YS Manohar Reddy were involved in the murder case of the former Minister.

According to the sources, Dastagiri disclosed that after Y S Vivekananda Reddy was defeated in the MLC election, there were heated exchanges between YS Vivekanananda Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy and Yerragangi Reddy at the ex-Minister's residence in Pulivendula.

Dastagiri revealed that during the verbal duel, Vivekananda Reddy reportedly warned YS Avinash Reddy, Yerra Gangi Reddy and Bhaskar Reddy that he would see their end very soon.

This was the reason why YS Avinash Reddy hatched a conspiracy to eliminate the former Minister by offering a huge sum of Rs 40 crore as Supari.