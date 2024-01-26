  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

DRM inspects diesel loco shed

DRM inspects diesel loco shed
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad inspected the diesel loco shed located in Saurabh Prasad, diesel loco shed, Visakhapatnamon...

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad inspected the diesel loco shed located in Saurabh Prasad, diesel loco shed, Visakhapatnamon Thursday. The DRM examined various activities and modifications underway at the shed.

He was accompanied by senior divisional mechanical engineer (Diesel) RR Mishra, chief electrical loco engineer Souravmoy Bhattacharya, ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, chief project manager Y. Masthaniah, senior divisional engineer (Coordination) AK Maharana and other branch officers.

During the visit, the DRM reviewed the progress of the works of the project of maintenance of 300 locos by Siemens Company at the shed.

Further, the DRM inspected a replica of a steam locomotive being manufactured by the Diesel Loco Shed. This locomotive is intended to be preserved as a heritage piece.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X