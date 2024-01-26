Live
Just In
DRM inspects diesel loco shed
Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad inspected the diesel loco shed located in Saurabh Prasad, diesel loco shed, Visakhapatnamon Thursday. The DRM examined various activities and modifications underway at the shed.
He was accompanied by senior divisional mechanical engineer (Diesel) RR Mishra, chief electrical loco engineer Souravmoy Bhattacharya, ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, chief project manager Y. Masthaniah, senior divisional engineer (Coordination) AK Maharana and other branch officers.
During the visit, the DRM reviewed the progress of the works of the project of maintenance of 300 locos by Siemens Company at the shed.
Further, the DRM inspected a replica of a steam locomotive being manufactured by the Diesel Loco Shed. This locomotive is intended to be preserved as a heritage piece.