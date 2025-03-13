Drone cameras for enhanced vigil

Tirupati: The police administration inducted drone cameras for multi-purpose policing including surveillance on desolated and interior areas of Tirupati and Rangampeta, a forest fringe area in the district, traffic control, watching open boozing, hotspots for ganja and dens and drug abuse spots, said SP Harshavardhan Raju.

The police administration through drone cameras is keeping a watch in Rangampeta and other areas and desolated areas to identify many illegal activities and the Eagle team of the police department will be alerted, based on drone camera and acts swiftly to nab offenders.

Those nabbed by Eagle team will be handed over to the police station concerned for further investigations, the SP said. The drone cameras will assist police in traffic control and also to identify those indulging in eve teasing particularly after school and college hours. Using drone cameras, police can identify hotspots, where drug abuse was rampant and those caught were handed over for councelling.