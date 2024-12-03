Drone startups to get incentives of Rs 5 lakh

Vijayawada: The State government will provide incentives of up to Rs 5 lakh to youth and aspiring industrialists who venture into the drone sector to set up startups, said K Dinesh Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of the AP Drone Corporation.

Dinesh Kumar urged the youth to take advantage of this opportunity. He attended as the chief guest at the Advanced Atal Faculty Development Programme on “A Deep Dive into Autonomous Vehicle Theory to Practice” organised at Dhanekula Engineering College in Vijayawada on Monday. The 12-day training programme began with an inaugural session where he addressed the students.

He mentioned that the drone sector would grow to become a dominant field in the coming days and that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu envisioned making Andhra Pradesh the Drone Capital of India. In this direction, the State has already made significant progress in the drone sector, he noted.

He further said there are vast opportunities for youth and technical students in drone manufacturing sector and drone services and they should take advantage of them. The government is offering a 20 per cent subsidy for those who set up industries in the drone manufacturing sector. The State is also planning to establish a drone hub on a 300-acre area in Oorvakallu.

He highlighted that the global drone industry was undergoing rapid changes, with significant technological improvements every day and drones are increasingly being used to provide better services to people.

Consequently, there will be abundant opportunities in this field. He said the State government was ready to provide necessary support to educational institutions that come forward to offer training in drone technology.

Additionally, Centres of Excellence related to drones were being set up at ITIs and polytechnics, along with skill development centres which focus on the practical use of drones.

The event was attended by Dr Pradeep, Head of the Centre for Drone Technology at IIT Guwahati. Dhanekula Engineering College Chairman D Ravindranath Thakur, organising secretary Bhavani Prasad and Principal Dr Ravi Kadiyala were among those who were present at the event.