Drones to be made in Centurion University

Vizianagaram: Centurion University will be manufacturing drones. It will be helpful to farmers to broadcast seeds, fertilizer and pesticides. The university is already manufacturing electric auto rickshaws and selling at lesser price and has joined hands with General aeronautics of Bengaluru which got permissions from director general of civil aviation(GDCA) to manufacture and train youth in operating devices.





The university joined hands with the General aeronautics to train around 1,000 pilots in Vizianagaram and Parlakhemundi camps. The vice-chancellor Prof GSN Raju said 10 members went to Bengaluru to attain proper training and licence and said a three months course will be held to train students, who got admissions in our college." He said each drone has the capacity to carry around 16 Kgs of payload and helpful to the farmers.Proper training with technical knowledge will be given to understand minor repairs. Drones will be income generators and unemployed youth can take them as profession, he said.



