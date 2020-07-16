Drug abuse on rise; Vijayawada city cops gear up to put check on supply

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada city police decided to check the drug abuse in the city and prevent the ganja smuggling from North Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh to Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka. So far, the city police arrested two gangs including four foreign nationals in connection with the supply and sale of drugs.

Besides, scores of accused were arrested in connection with the supply of ganja via Vijayawada city in recent years.

Commissioner of police B Srinivasulu speaking to media on Thursday said the city police have nabbed four foreign nationals and some other locals in connection with the peddling of drugs. He said the city police noticed six youth were habituated to consuming drugs under the limits of the commissionerate. Referring to the recent incident in which three youth including two foreigners and one native of Poranki arrested, Commissioner said counselling was conducted to the students on de-addiction of drugs and suggested the parents should keep an eye on the activities of their children.

He made it clear that the police would take stern action on the drug peddlers and would check the smuggling of ganja from North Coastal districts to Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

The police identified six youth who had purchased drugs from the racket.

On July 10, the city police arrested three-member gang including two foreign nationals for the peddling of drugs. On October 12, 2019, the city police arrested a seven-member gang and seized drugs. The peddlers purchased one gram of drug at price ranging from Rs 2000 to Rs 2500 and sold for Rs 4000 per gram to engineering students living in Guntur district.

So far, two gangs were arrested in the city. Task Force police in the city. Special Enforcement Bureau appointed by the State government to check the smuggling of ganja and liquor is also keeping an eye to nab the ganja and drug peddlers in the State.

The drug peddlers have contacts with the smugglers in metro cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad and have been buying drugs to supply to the students in Krishna and Guntur districts, particularly the engineering students.