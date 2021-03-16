DSS decries unwarranted outbursts of MLA Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy on Collector

Vijayawada: Sharply reacting to the outbursts of Dharmavaram MLA Ketireddy Venkatrami Reddy against Anantapuram district collector Gandham Chandrudu, Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) national convener Geddam Jhansi demanded immediate arrest of the MLA for his unwarranted caustic comments against the senior IAS officer.

In a statement here on Monday, Jhansi said that the district collector issued instructions in order to maintain law and order during the Sivaratri celebrations as per the direction of the Supreme Court. It is unfortunate that the MLA misconstrued the instructions and passed unwarranted remarks against the district collector which is outright a crime.

Referring to the good work undertaken by the district collector in the last 15 months after taking charge, Jhansi said that the senior officer received several awards from the Central government for the work he had done including the change of names of villages removing the caste names, encouraging education of children among others. The MLA who does not know the difference between a politician and the IAS officer hurled abuses and passed caustic and meaningless remarks insulting a Dalit officer.

She demanded the government to act by immediately arresting the MLA and take precautions not to recur such incidents. If no action is taken against the MLA, the government may have to face the ire of the Dalit community, she warned.